A Peak inside a Magical World

What happens when you dunk a tea leaf reader into a whole new world like a biscuit in a duel? Magic. That's what happens. As a first timer, not only to Steampunk November, but to a real SteamPunk event. I only knew a little bit about what it is, mostly about the clothes, Jules Verne, and gears. That was pretty much it. Friday was the first night and by the end of the night I knew I had found gold. Watching everyone walk by in their finery I was in utter awe. Everyone was absolutely gorgeous. The attire was so well put together, the themes creative and the mechanics, gears, and accessories were out of this world. You really need to go, I am serious! The food truck of the event was The Gastro Bomber. I had chili cheese fries, which I am not supposed to eat, but its a festival and I LOVE food! It was really good. It is Local and Veteran Owned which to me is a huge plus. The charity for the event was the North Texas Food Bank, who also had the Sky Marshals rounding up bandits and jailing them for a fee which went right to NTFB. How cool is that? There is also a Saloon on the grounds that is amazing! The entertiainment was great. From Bellydancers from near and far, to amazing Musicians and all in between were top notch. I learned that in Steampunk, the only limit to ones possibilities is our own imagination. I made a lot of new friends, saw a few "old" friends. I will definitely be there next year and for the years to come. If you are looking for a place that is original look no further than The Amber Inn, who hosts Steampunk November.